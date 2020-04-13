Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl Ann "Sherrie" (Mollenhauer) Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheryl Ann "Sherrie" (Mollenhauer) Olson Obituary
SHERYL ANN "SHERRIE" (MOLLENHAUER) OLSON Minneapolis, Minn. Sheryl Ann "Sherrie" (Mollenhauer) Olson passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn., with husband, Neil, stepdaughter, Theresa, and son, Jeff Kinney at her side. She was born Aug. 6, 1946, daughter of Glen and Anna Mary Mollenhauer. She grew up in Marion, Iowa. She was a devoted wife and mother, also working as a receptionist for several different companies in Marion, Cedar Rapids and Minneapolis. She is survived by her husband, Neil; son, Jeff Kinney, wife Kelly of Princeton, Minn.; daughter, Jennifer Kinney of Lakeville, Minn.; sister, Trudy Carroll, husband Terry; and brothers, John Mollenhauer, wife Sharon of Morton, Ill., Jim Mollenhauer, wife Darlene of Marion, Iowa, Gene Mollenhauer, wife Joan of Toddville, Iowa, and Steve Mollenhauer, fiancee Linda Anderson of San Diego, Calif. She will be missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Special cousins, Mary Burns, husband Steve, Donna Sue Kinney, and dear friend Cathy DeMoss, who were like sisters to her. She was preceded in death by parents, Glen and Anna Mary Mollenhauer; and sister, Joanne. A Celebration of Life service will be planned in the future in Minneapolis.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -