|
|
SHERYL ANN BARGER Cedar Rapids Sheryl Ann Barger passed away in her sleep on Jan. 10, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1948, the daughter of Harold and Jean (Stein) Barger. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1966 and received her B.A. from the University of Northern Iowa in 1970. Later, she received her nursing degree from the University of Kansas. Sheryl maintained her nursing certification until October 2018. She volunteered at the Community Health Free Clinic for several years. Sheryl Ann is survived by two sisters, Joyce Pencook and Janelle Evans; her brother, Ned Barger and his wife, Gail; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In her later years, she enjoyed working with glass pieces to create many beautiful items that she gifted to friends and family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved making people laugh. She was lovingly cared for in her last weeks by her nephew, Chad Barger. Sheryl Barger battled mental illness all of her adult life. She is now at peace.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020