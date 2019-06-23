SHERYL "SHERI" LEE LEONARD Cedar Rapids Sheryl "Sheri" Lee Leonard, 64, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Cedar Rapids Moose Lodge located at 1820 W. Post Road, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Sheri was born April 7, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Derald and Carol (Waite) Hensch. She graduated from Prairie High School in 1973 and went on to attend Mount Mercy University, graduating in 2005 with a degree in finance. Sheri married Bert Leonard on August 9, 2004, in Cedar Rapids. She worked at Rockwell Collins for 30-plus years before retirement. Sheri enjoyed camping, gardening, bowling, golfing and caring for family. Sheri was a huge supporter of her grandkids, who brought her the greatest joy. Survivors include her children, Heather (Brian) Coe of Des Moines, Iowa, and Angie (Casey) Brown of Cedar Rapids; stepchildren, Bert (Amber) Leonard of Colorado and Shelly (Joe) Allison of Lone Tree, Iowa; grandchildren, Deeja Coe, Ella and Addie Brown, and Erik Allison and Joseline Leonard; and sister, Cindi (James) Tippett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Derald and Carol Hensch; and her husband, Bert Leonard. Memorials may be directed to the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Sheri at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary