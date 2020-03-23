|
SHERYL QUILLIN Cedar Rapids Sheryl Quillin, 80, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids. A private family service will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Sheryl was born July 12, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Lumir and Elma (Pudil) Dlask. She graduated from Roosevelt High School. Sheryl was united in marriage to Ken Quillin on April 14, 1966, in Cedar Rapids. She worked at Collins Radio and then at Randall Foods for 25 years. After retirement, she owned an antiques shop in Czech Village. Sheryl was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. She served as the president of the College Community School Board. Sheryl made the best kolaches. She enjoyed traveling, reading and animals (especially cats). She had a great sense of humor. Sheryl loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. She never missed a family event or gathering. She always knew what was going on because the "Nose Knows." Survivors include her children, Steven Quillin of Littleton, Colo., Kevin (Stacey) Pidima of Cedar Rapids, David (Kelly) Quillin of East Moline, Ill., Pam (Steve) Carton of Moline, Ill., Mark (Queta) Quillin of Roseville, Calif., Dyanna (Scott) Davidson of Cedar Rapids and Paul Quillin of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Bleu, Lauren, Shawn, Shane, Ashley, Danielle, Jamie, Barbie, Victor, Susie, Ernie, Ashley, Alex, Maddie, Grace and Grant; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Karen Dlask of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lumir and Elma Dlask; husband, Ken Quillin, in 2017; and grandson, Cory Murphy. Please share a memory of Sheryl at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020