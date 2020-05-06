|
SHIRLEE A. RASMUSSEN Marion (Midway) Shirlee passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy after a long illness. The family will be holding a private graveside service with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Shirlee was born Dec. 28, 1939, to Eldon and Merle Scott of Independence. She was married to Derald Dean Rasmussen on March 7, 1959, in Independence. Shirlee was preceded in death by her much-loved and missed husband, Derald, who passed in 1993; her parents; and brother, Ron Scott. She is survived by her two daughters, Tracey Rasmussen of Marion and Tami (Jeff Gordon) Evans of Cedar Rapids; a grandchild, who she treasured, Tisha (Brandon) Groop; and a great-grandchild, who she will watch over, Spencer Dean Groop, all of Crystal Falls, Mich.; a brother, Don (Judy) Scott of Independence; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Shirlee worked at Rockwell Collins for more than 30 years. She liked to spend time at their cabin in Harpers Ferry. Shirlee always enjoyed days spent on the Mississippi River with her family and friends. She enjoyed the outdoors and being with her pets. Shirlee's family would like to express their gratitude to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for Shirlee's care. In lieu of flowers, should friends and family desire, the family requests donations be made to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy or the Cedar Valley Humane Society in memory of Shirlee. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020