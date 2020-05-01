|
SHIRLEY A. BROSH Cedar Rapids Shirley A. Brosh, 90, of Solon, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Keystone Place at Forevergreen following a brief illness. Celebration of Life services will be livestreamed beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook page. Friends and family are encouraged to view and leave a condolence during this time. Private family graveside services will take place at Czech National Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is caring for Shirley and her family. Shirley MacGregor was born July 17, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, to parents Malcolm and Libbie (Denk) MacGregor. She raised in Ely, where she attended school and was proud of her perfect attendance record at St. John's Lutheran Church Sunday School. She worked at The Cedar Rapids Gazette before her marriage to Robert E. Brosh on Aug. 15, 1946, in Vinton, Iowa. Shirley and Bob worked together in the family business, Brosh Chapel, until Bob's death in 1982. They were proud members of the Czech community and cherished time at their family cabin in Sutliff. Shirley was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and always enjoyed a good game of golf and socializing with her golf league ladies from Elmcrest Country Club, and later the Amana Golf Course community while residing there. Harsh Iowa winters gave way to Florida sunshine where Shirley was fortunate to live and stay active for many years following the death of Robert Carnes, her special companion for more than 24 years. Shirley returned "home" to Iowa and celebrated her 90th birthday with special friends and spent nearly the last year residing at Keystone Place at Forevergreen in North Liberty, where she felt she was an integral part of the management team. Shirley's family would like to extend special thanks to Kim Foster and her amazing team for their love, laughter and devotion to Shirley's care while she resided there. Shirley is survived by her son, Terry Brosh (Christine); grandchildren, Justin Brosh of Dunedin, Fla., and Matthew Brosh of Cheyenne, Wyo.; five great-grandsons; and one great-great-granddaughter. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Wayne Van Auken; parents-in-law, Frank and Millie Brosh; husband, Robert Brosh; and special companion, Robert Carnes. A memorial fund has been established in her name and memorials can be sent to 506 Majestic Oak Ct., Solon, Iowa, where funds will be directed to her requested charitable organizations. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2020