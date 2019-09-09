Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Burger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Hostetler Burger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Hostetler Burger Obituary
SHIRLEY A. HOSTETLER BURGER Iowa City Shirley A. Hostetler Burger, 92, of Iowa City, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Iowa City, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers and plants, the family requests that memorials be directed to the North Liberty Library or the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. Survivors include a son, Michael F. Burger of Lake Park, Ga.; daughter, Patricia Burger of Iowa City; grandchildren, Jason Burger, Ben Burger (Megan), Amanda Goodhall (Tim), Brianne Irlbeck (Tom) and Zachary Sales (Karen); and eight great-grandchildren. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now