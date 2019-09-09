|
SHIRLEY A. HOSTETLER BURGER Iowa City Shirley A. Hostetler Burger, 92, of Iowa City, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Iowa City, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers and plants, the family requests that memorials be directed to the North Liberty Library or the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. Survivors include a son, Michael F. Burger of Lake Park, Ga.; daughter, Patricia Burger of Iowa City; grandchildren, Jason Burger, Ben Burger (Megan), Amanda Goodhall (Tim), Brianne Irlbeck (Tom) and Zachary Sales (Karen); and eight great-grandchildren. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019