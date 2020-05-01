|
SHIRLEY A. NEUMANN Amana Shirley A. Neumann, 83, of Amana, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Amana. Private family graveside services will be held at the Fairfax Cemetery with Father Craig Steimel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in care of Kloster Funeral Home, 298 W. Washington St., Marengo, IA 52301. Shirley was born Jan. 7, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the third child of Thomas James and Zela Turner Carville. She graduated from Amana High School in 1955. She married Kenneth Neumann on July 7, 1956, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Walford. Shirley worked as a waitress for the Ox Yoke Inn for many years. Upon retirement she worked as a tour guide, sharing the history of the Amana Colonies. She enjoyed her flower gardens, especially her roses. Shirley loved going out to eat and always looked forward to her and Kenny's trips to Riverside Casino. She is survived by five nieces and nephews: Mark Vogt of Homestead, Kerri Vogt of Wheatridge, Colo., Diane Smith (Mineard) of Watkins, Henry T. Schuhmacher of Ankeny and Pam Wahl (Gill) of Thorton, Colo.; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosella and Ron Vogt of Homestead; her sister-in-law, Mary Carville of Mountain Home, Ark.; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends, Jane Kulhavey and Donna Robinson. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenny; her sister, Rose Mary Schuhmacher; her brother, James Carville; and a brother-in-law, Henry Schuhmacher. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2020