SHIRLEY ANN DARLING Cedar Rapids Shirley Ann Darling died peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020, in Elsberry, Mo. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Shirley was born Jan. 27, 1942, to Asa and Regina Wilson of Cedar Rapids. On Sept. 16, 1959, she married Daniel Stephen Michael Darling. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; her daughter, Venus Hargett; and her son, Stephen. She is survived by her sons, Dean Darling, Marion, and Brian Darling, Hiawatha; her daughters, Angela Lopez, Cedar Rapids, and Danielle Tippy, Troy, Mo.; and her sisters, Dorothy Clary, El Paso, Texas, and Carol Fioravanti, Scarsdale, N.Y.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020