1/1
Shirley Ann Deetz
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIRLEY ANN DEETZ Cedar Rapids Shirley Ann Deetz, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Bethany Lutheran Church with interment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Cedar Rapids. Public visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral home. There will be a second visitation for one hour before services at the church on Monday. She was born May 5, 1930, in Keystone, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Bertha (Heitman) Witt. She married Rollis F. Deetz on July 5, 1953, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Keystone. Shirley graduated from Keystone High School with the Class of 1947. She graduated in 1951 from St. Luke's Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse with St. Luke's Methodist Hospital. During her time there she worked in the E.R. as a float nurse and as a postpartum/baby nurse. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking, gardening, going to Bible study and getting together with her family. She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Rollis; three children, Barb Deetz of Cedar Rapids, Scott (Kathryn) Deetz of Marion and Kim (Charlie) Duffy of Independence, Mo.; a granddaughter, Nicole Deetz; a brother-in-law, Loren Deetz; and nieces, Sharon, Bev, Karen, Janis, Deb, Jan, Sandy and Terri. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Tom Deetz; three sisters, Betty Witt, Maxine Walters and Mardelle Witt; niece, Denise Deetz; and nephew, Ron Walters. Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Visitation
01:00 PM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved