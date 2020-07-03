SHIRLEY ANN DEETZ Cedar Rapids Shirley Ann Deetz, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Bethany Lutheran Church with interment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Cedar Rapids. Public visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral home. There will be a second visitation for one hour before services at the church on Monday. She was born May 5, 1930, in Keystone, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Bertha (Heitman) Witt. She married Rollis F. Deetz on July 5, 1953, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Keystone. Shirley graduated from Keystone High School with the Class of 1947. She graduated in 1951 from St. Luke's Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse with St. Luke's Methodist Hospital. During her time there she worked in the E.R. as a float nurse and as a postpartum/baby nurse. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking, gardening, going to Bible study and getting together with her family. She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Rollis; three children, Barb Deetz of Cedar Rapids, Scott (Kathryn) Deetz of Marion and Kim (Charlie) Duffy of Independence, Mo.; a granddaughter, Nicole Deetz; a brother-in-law, Loren Deetz; and nieces, Sharon, Bev, Karen, Janis, Deb, Jan, Sandy and Terri. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Tom Deetz; three sisters, Betty Witt, Maxine Walters and Mardelle Witt; niece, Denise Deetz; and nephew, Ron Walters. Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
