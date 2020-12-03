SHIRLEY ANN DOORNBOS Coralville Shirley Ann Doornbos, 85, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. She put up a courageous fight for several weeks in the ICU before going into Pallative Care at UIHC, where she passed away peacefully. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Please respect the wearing of masks and social distancing guidelines. Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed for those who would like to watch on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The link will be available on Shirley's tribute wall at www.lensingfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church. A full obituary will be published Friday.