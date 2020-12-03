1/1
Shirley Ann Doornbos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIRLEY ANN DOORNBOS Coralville Shirley Ann Doornbos, 85, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. She put up a courageous fight for several weeks in the ICU before going into Pallative Care at UIHC, where she passed away peacefully. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Please respect the wearing of masks and social distancing guidelines. Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed for those who would like to watch on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The link will be available on Shirley's tribute wall at www.lensingfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church. A full obituary will be published Friday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
06:30 PM
livestreamed link will be on Shirley's tribute wall at www.lensingfuneral.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 3, 2020
I’m sorry to hear that Shirley has passed. She was such a sweet soul and she will be missed dearly. I am so glad I was able to care for and get to know her during the time I spent in Iowa. She was like family to me. My condolences to her family during this difficult time.
Charlotte Russell
Friend
December 3, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Shirley. She was like family to me and I’m glad I was able to care for her during the time I spent in Iowa. She will be missed dearly. My condolences to her family during this difficult time.
Charlotte Russell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved