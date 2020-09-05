SHIRLEY ANN (MCCONNELL) ERICKSON Cedar Rapids Shirley Ann (McConnell) Erickson, 94, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020, at The Villages of Marion. Memorial services honoring Shirley will be held at a later date with a full obituary to be published later. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at both The Villages of Marion and Compassus Hospice for the care extended to Shirley and her family. Memorial donations in Shirley's honor may be directed to Compassus Hospice. Please leave a message, tribute, or memory to Shirley's family by visiting www.CedarMemorial.com
under obituaries.