|
|
SHIRLEY ANN RANDALL Marion Shirley Ann Randall, 89, of Marion, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. There will be a graveside service Saturday, Aug 24, at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, Iowa. Shirley is survived by her children, Mike (Pat) Delana, Rick (Mary) Randall, Mark (Kris) Randall and Jonathan Randall; daughter-in-law, Laurie Randall; brother, Carl (Marjeanne) Jungjohann; sisters, Jean Loveless, Donna Smith and Sherry McLaurin; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Curt Delana and Leighton Randall; a son, David Randall; father, Carl; mother, Florence Jungjohann; a sister, Carol Ebling; and brother-in-law, Norrel Smith. Shirley was born Oct. 27, 1929, in Cedar Rapids and married Curt Delana, who preceded her in death in 1950. She married Leighton Randall on Dec. 26, 1953, in Cedar Rapids. Randall preceded her in death in 1986. She was a longtime CNA at Crestview and Bickford nursing homes. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Special thanks to all the staff at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019