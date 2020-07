Or Copy this URL to Share

SHIRLEY ANN RAWSON Lamont Shirley Ann Rawson, 72, passed away at home of natural causes June 23, 2020. Per Shirley's wishes, she has been cremated. Memorials may be sent to her son at 305 Monroe Street, Lamont, IA 50650. Shirley is survived by her son, Joe; and daughter, Joanne (Jarrod) Lamphier.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store