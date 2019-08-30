|
SHIRLEY ANN VOZENILEK Cedar Rapids Shirley Ann Vozenilek, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at her home late Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church by Father Ken Glaser. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel West, 1604 J St. SW, and after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church. A rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel. Shirley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Frank; nine children, Brenda (Russ) Havlik, Cedar Rapids, Al (Simone) Vozenilek, Swisher, Mary Anderson, Cedar Rapids, Mark (Beth) Vozenilek, Mount Vernon, Cheryl (Jeff) Sears, Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Jackie (Dan) Green, Pat (Christie) Vozenilek, Marty (Vern) Prunty and Susie (Deon) Daye, all of Cedar Rapids; 35 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike; great-granddaughter, Olivia; great-grandson, Jaxson; her parents, Alvis and Rosella (Laffey) Ties; and three brothers, Clyde, Felix and Don. Shirley was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Bellevue, Iowa, and moved to Mount Vernon with her family when she was 16 years old. She was a 1956 graduate of Mount Vernon High School. Shirley married Frank Vozenilek on July 19, 1958, in Iowa City. She had worked as a head cook at Mercy Medical Center until her retirement in 1999. In retirement, she was a door greeter at Walmart. Shirley and Frank were past members of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and current members of St. Ludmila Catholic Church where she belonged to St. Monica's Circle. She enjoyed taking long walks throughout the neighborhood and was an avid quilter. Shirley was a wonderful cook and enjoyed trips to their cabin and fishing. She also liked to visit the casinos from time to time. Most of all, she was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and aunt. Shirley was a very special person who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Memorial contributions may be given to Green Square Meals. Online condolences may be left for Shirley's family at www.papich-kubafs.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019