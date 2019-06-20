Home

Shirley Arvidson Obituary
SHIRLEY ARVIDSON Grinnell Shirley Arvidson, 82, of Grinnell, formerly of Malcom, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019, at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma. Burial will be held in Jackson Township Cemetery in Montezuma. Visitation will begin after noon Thursday, June 20, at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Hospice or the Parkinson's Foundation. Holland-Coble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Shirley Jean Arvidson, the daughter of Fred and Helen (Freeborn) Harrington, was born June 17, 1937, in Centerville, Iowa. She graduated from Montezuma High School in 1955. Shirley was united in marriage to Robert Worthy, and to this union one son was born, Brian. Following Robert's death, Shirley married Ronald Arvidson on July 2, 1959, and to this union four children were born: Brent, Brad, Rod and Melinda. She was a homemaker before working as a telephone operator in Grinnell and also worked at GTE for several years. She loved socializing and worked many other jobs in retail that allowed her to be around people. Shirley enjoyed baking, writing news articles for several local newspapers, organizing music programs at assisted living centers and the nursing home and shopping. She enjoyed watching parades, listening to live music in the park, getting her hair done and traveling with her husband, Ron. Shirley was a faithful member of the Malcom Presbyterian Church. Her memory will be honored by four sons, Brent Arvidson of Malcom, Brad Arvidson of Iowa City/Brooklyn, Rod Arvidson of Malcom and Brian Worthy of Boulder, Colo.; one daughter, Melinda Arvidson of Sigourney; seven grandchildren, Ben, Andrea, Cassidy, Caleigh, Aliya, Max and Amanda Worthy; a sister, Sandra (Paul) Van Roekel of Grinnell; as well as nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Helen Harrington; and her two husbands, Robert Worthy and Ronald Arvidson.
Published in The Gazette on June 20, 2019
