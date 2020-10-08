1/
Shirley Bazyn Noyes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIRLEY BAZYN NOYES Victor Shirley Bazyn Noyes, 91, of Victor, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Brooklyn Community Estates in Brooklyn. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Victor. A Scripture service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorial contributions may be designated to Essence of Life Hospice and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Shirley's family online at www.smithfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Prayer Service
02:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved