SHIRLEY BAZYN NOYES Victor Shirley Bazyn Noyes, 91, of Victor, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Brooklyn Community Estates in Brooklyn. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Victor. A Scripture service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorial contributions may be designated to Essence of Life Hospice and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Shirley's family online at www.smithfh.com
.