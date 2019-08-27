|
|
SHIRLEY BURRELL Marion Shirley Burrell, 97, of Marion, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Oak Shade Cemetery. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Shirley was born June 6, 1922, in Marion, the daughter of Carl and Marie (Jackson) Carver. She graduated from Marion High School, Coe College and the University of Northern Colorado with her master's degree. On July 1, 1953, Shirley was united in marriage to Glenn Burrell. He passed away Sept. 14, 2005. She and her husband were longtime Linn County farmers and she worked at her son's store, Frontier Garden Center. She is survived by her sons, Lynn and Edwin, both of Marion. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Weston; and one sister, Fae. Please share a memory of Shirley at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019