SHIRLEY COLE Cedar Rapids Shirley Cole, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Dunkard Cemetery in Midway. Pastor Chris Richards will officiate. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Shirley was born on April 15, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Cleveland and Mable (Beaty) Morris. She graduated from Troy Mills High School. Shirley was united in marriage to Howard Robert Cole on May 26, 1973, in Moberly, Mo. She worked in engineering for nine years, and office cleaning for 25 years. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Howard Cole; children, Debra Schropp of Marion, Iowa, Tim (Robin) Galli of Cedar Rapids, Dennis (Jackie) Galli of Central City, Iowa, Michael (Von) Galli of Urbana, Iowa, Linda Tally-Dye of Waterloo, Iowa, David (Carol) Galli of Shellsburg, Iowa, and Renee (Mike) Dyson of Cedar Rapids; 22 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma (Harold "Bud") Arnold; and sister-in-law, Janice Morris. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack (Donna) Campbell, John (Martha) Morris, Raymond Morris and Cleveland "Buck" Morris. A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Flying Squirrel Campground, Loop B Pavilion, Central City, Iowa. Please share a memory of Shirley at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.