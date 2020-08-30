1/1
Shirley Cole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIRLEY COLE Cedar Rapids Shirley Cole, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Dunkard Cemetery in Midway. Pastor Chris Richards will officiate. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Shirley was born on April 15, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Cleveland and Mable (Beaty) Morris. She graduated from Troy Mills High School. Shirley was united in marriage to Howard Robert Cole on May 26, 1973, in Moberly, Mo. She worked in engineering for nine years, and office cleaning for 25 years. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Howard Cole; children, Debra Schropp of Marion, Iowa, Tim (Robin) Galli of Cedar Rapids, Dennis (Jackie) Galli of Central City, Iowa, Michael (Von) Galli of Urbana, Iowa, Linda Tally-Dye of Waterloo, Iowa, David (Carol) Galli of Shellsburg, Iowa, and Renee (Mike) Dyson of Cedar Rapids; 22 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma (Harold "Bud") Arnold; and sister-in-law, Janice Morris. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack (Donna) Campbell, John (Martha) Morris, Raymond Morris and Cleveland "Buck" Morris. A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Flying Squirrel Campground, Loop B Pavilion, Central City, Iowa. Please share a memory of Shirley at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Center
520 Wilson Avenue SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Legacy Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved