SHIRLEY COLE Cedar Rapids Shirley Cole, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. A memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Dunkard Cemetery in Midway. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.



