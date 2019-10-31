|
SHIRLEY MARIE DANFORD Marion Shirley Marie Danford, 97, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home conducted by the Rev. Brody Tubaugh. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Shirley was born May 25, 1922, in McGregor, Iowa, the daughter of Stewart and Mabel (Debes) Ellenbolt. Shirley was united in marriage to Howard Danford on March 31, 1943, in Manchester, Iowa. Howard preceded her in death in 1995. She was employed at Hy-Vee in Marion for many years and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 298. In her early years, Shirley performed as a singer in her father's band, traveling around the midwest. Most of her life and until just a few short years ago, she had enjoyed ballroom dancing. Shirley took great pride in all her years working at Hy-Vee, it was a highlight to her day when she was recognized by a customer or former co-worker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Dennis (Vickie) Danford of Urbandale; daughter-in-law, Terri Danford of Hinesville, Ga.; granddaughter, Kerry (Mike) Donaldson of Cedar Rapids; three step-granddaughters, Michelle (Justin) Fritz of Denver, Iowa, Jen (Abbey) Moon of Rochester, N.Y., and Dolly Starnes of Fort Collins, Colo.; great-grandson, Brent Danford of Cedar Rapids; three stepgreat-grandchildren; loving companion and special friend for many years, Charlie Ziesemer of Marion; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Jim Danford and Rickie Danford; and grandson, Brian Danford. Please share a memory of Shirley at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019