SHIRLEY DEAN BLAKE MILLARD Alburnett Shirley Dean Blake Millard, 81, of Alburnett, Iowa, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020, after an extended illness. In Iowa, a visitation only will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines and we request you provide your own face mask. A funeral service will be held at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton, Ky., at a later date with interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Shirley was born on June 19, 1938, to the late Riley and Mae Borders in Clifty, Ky. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Clifty, Ky., for 35 years and was an active member of Alburnett Christian Church. Loving to give back to the community, Shirley volunteered with the Cancer Society and with the Alburnett Historical Society. She enjoyed activities as a member of the AACA car club, Model A Club of Cedar Rapids and the Alburnett Historical Society. Shirley enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Yuma, Ariz. Proverbs 17:17 says "A friend loves at all times" and Shirley was a loving friend and always appreciated the love shown to her. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Leland Millard of Alburnett; three children, Sheila (Randy) Summers, Lynette (Bobby) Swinney and Michael "Mickey" (Paula) Blake; and two stepchildren, Tom (Charme) Millard and Terri Brokel. Shirley also is survived by her adored four grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a beloved pet. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Landon Blake of Elkton, Ky.; and three sisters, Earlene Settle Shelton, Ima Settle Dethridge and Jewell Griffin, all of Elkton, Ky. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the wonderful nurses and doctors of Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for their excellent care. Also, the family wishes to express a heartfelt appreciation to Mercy Hospice for your kindness, help and support. Please share a memory of Shirley at www.murdochfunerlahome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.