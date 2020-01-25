Home

Shirley E. Grulke Obituary
SHIRLEY E. GRULKE Cedar Rapids Shirley E. Grulke passed away on Jan. 24, 2020. Services will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Marion, Iowa, on Jan. 28, 2020, with visitation one hour before the service. Private family burial service will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein, Iowa. Survivors include her son, David Rademaker (Sandra), Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two grandchildren, Chris Emmons (Shelley), North Liberty, Iowa, and Andrea Emmons Carlson (David), Santa Barbara, Calif.; twin great-granddaughters, Grace and Leah Emmons; and one great-grandson, Cooper Carlson. Her daughter, Julie Flesner, preceded her in death in 2009. Shirley was born in Oelwein, Iowa, on May 22, 1927, the daughter of Frank and Vera Winn. She graduated from Oelwein High School, attended Iowa State Teachers College and Upper Iowa University, and graduated from Coe College. She then received a master's degree from the University of Iowa. She was a longtime educator, having taught at College Community schools, Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School and Kirkwood Community College, worked in human resources at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids and completed her career as an independent communications trainer. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and was a Coe College and University of Iowa alumni member. Memorials may be given to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Holden Cancer Center at the University of Iowa, Kirkwood Community College, Oldorf Hospice House, or a .
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -