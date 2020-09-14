SHIRLEY FREEMAN Lake Placid, Fla. Shirley Freeman, 92, passed peacefully Aug. 11, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. She is survived by siblings, William Bachman and Corrinne Atkins of Clarence, Iowa; her son, Tom Freeman of Eagle Point, Ore.; daughter, Linda DeGennaro of Okeechobee, Fla.; grandchildren, Matt Freeman and Emily Freeman Lamore, Greg DeGennaro Jr., John DeGennaro and Jenny DeGennaro Harrison; and four great-grandchildren. Born to Fred and Lucille Bachman in Clarence on Aug. 18, 1927, she grew up on the family farm just outside Clarence. She married John Freeman from Olin in 1947 and moved to Madison, Wis., where they raised their children. In 1987, John and Shirley retired to a house they built in Hot Springs Village, Ark. John passed away in 1991. Shirley married Dale Stollsteimer in 1994 and they lived in Hot Springs Village until his death in 2014. Shirley always was fiercely independent and very active. She loved playing basketball in high school, and later became a great cook, hostess, bridge player and golfer. She was loved and will be missed. An inurnment service will be held in the Bachman family plot in Clarence Cemetery at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, followed by a Celebration of Life dinner at the Mill Creek Cafe in Clarence. Friends and family are welcome to join us.



