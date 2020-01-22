|
|
SHIRLEY A. GROVER Cedar Rapids Shirley A. Grover, 90, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Independence, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She was born in Independence, Iowa, on Nov. 9, 1929, the daughter of Arthur James and Frances Marie (Wood) Kuhn. She graduated from high school in Rowley, Iowa, with the Class of 1946. On Aug. 13, 1949, she and Guy Frederick Grover were married at St. John's Chapel in Independence. He preceded her in death in 2013. Shirley helped her husband farm and also took care of her home and family. She always was a stylish woman and always was ready to provide hospitality to others who stopped by. In her quiet time, she enjoyed reading and flowers. She is survived by two sons, Mike (Vicky) Grover of Cedar Rapids and Mark (Jason Hesse) Grover of Coralville; two daughters, Patricia (Keith) Grover of Mountain View, Calif., and Beth (Danny) Hinde of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Travis Grover and Josh Hinde; and four great-granddaughters. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Paul. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. The Rev. David Beckman will be the celebrant. Burial will be in Rowley Cemetery. Friends may call for visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020