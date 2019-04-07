SHIRLEY FRANCES HAMMES Marion Shirley Frances Hammes, 88, of Marion, died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at West Ridge Care Center after a battle with dementia. As was her wish, her body was donated to UIHC for medical purposes. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Teahen Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A luncheon will be provided. Shirley was born March 22, 1930, in Sigourney, Iowa, the daughter of J.D. and Lillian Himrod. She grew up on a farm outside of Delta and graduated from Sigourney High School in 1947. Shirley was a strong, independent woman who also was very kind. She married Charles (Chuck) Hammes in April of 1952. Shirley was a devoted mom to her four children. The family later moved to the Cedar Rapids area. Shirley worked as a secretary and account coordinator at CMF&Z advertising agency in Cedar Rapids for many years and immensely enjoyed her work and the people there. She enjoyed swimming, dancing, early morning walks and reading about a wide variety of topics, including politics, nature, Western pioneers and American Indians. Shirley enjoyed taking care of her home in Marion, and she especially took pleasure in working in her flower beds and maintaining her yard and garden. Singles in Agriculture (SIA), a social group to which she belonged for many years, was the source of much joy from the people she met and events she attended around the country. She is survived by her four children, Karen Hammes (Marvin Shenefelt), David Hammes, Duane Hammes and Sheryl Hammes (Tom Gomes); two stepgrandchildren, Christina Philips (Mike) and John Gomes (Raelene); two grandchildren, Bobby Joe Hammes and Kevin Shenefelt (Kyla); one sister, Jeanne Merryfield; two nieces, Rita Robison and Linda Tish (Greg); and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Lillian Himrod; and her former spouse, Charles (Chuck) Hammes. Memorials in Shirley's memory may be directed to her family to be designated later. Her family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at Home Instead Senior Care and West Ridge Care Center for their compassionate care provided to Shirley. Please leave a message or tribute, or share a memory with Shirley's family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary