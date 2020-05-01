|
|
SHIRLEY HANSEN Cedar Rapids Shirley Hansen, 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Donna and Dennis Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. The family will be holding a private graveside service that may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/59612460. The livestream will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Shirley JoAnne Gottschalk was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Lowden, Iowa, the daughter of Julius and Renalda (Thesfeld) Gottschalk. Shirley was united in marriage to Robert Hansen on Aug. 17, 1954, in Lowden. She worked as a secretary for Garfield Elementary School. She enjoyed doing puzzle books, working outside with her flowers, watching the birds, and going out to eat and visiting with people. She was a member of a local book club that was organized through Garfield School. Shirley was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church. Survivors include a son, Kevin (Shelley Jarvis) Hansen; a granddaughter, Jennifer (Mike) Walker; daughter-in-law, Deb Hansen; and nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Jerry Hansen; and her siblings. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House for their exceptional care. Memorial donations may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2020