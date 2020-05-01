Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Hansen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Hansen Obituary
SHIRLEY HANSEN Cedar Rapids Shirley Hansen, 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Donna and Dennis Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. The family will be holding a private graveside service that may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/59612460. The livestream will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Shirley JoAnne Gottschalk was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Lowden, Iowa, the daughter of Julius and Renalda (Thesfeld) Gottschalk. Shirley was united in marriage to Robert Hansen on Aug. 17, 1954, in Lowden. She worked as a secretary for Garfield Elementary School. She enjoyed doing puzzle books, working outside with her flowers, watching the birds, and going out to eat and visiting with people. She was a member of a local book club that was organized through Garfield School. Shirley was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church. Survivors include a son, Kevin (Shelley Jarvis) Hansen; a granddaughter, Jennifer (Mike) Walker; daughter-in-law, Deb Hansen; and nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Jerry Hansen; and her siblings. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House for their exceptional care. Memorial donations may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -