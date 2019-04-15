SHIRLEY HUTTON Marion Shirley Hutton, 84, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Shirley was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Catherine (McGovern) Holmes. Shirley graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Monticello, Iowa, and later worked at Bourns Inc., in Ames, Iowa, while her husband Norman attended Iowa State University. Shirley was united in marriage to Norman E. Hutton on July 4, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, Iowa. Shirley is survived by her husband, Norman; two sons, Dennis (Teresa) Hutton of Boise, Idaho, and Gordon (Brenda) Hutton of Aplington, Iowa; two grandchildren, Jacob Hutton of Aplington and Jodie (Brandon) Hageman; and great-grandchildren, Cayden, Collin and Elizabeth, all of Fowler, Kan. Also surviving are sisters, Janet Vesey, Terry (Craig) Eilbert of Marion, and Marilyn (Marlin) Chaplin of Genoa, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Gelene Stevens of Ankeny, Iowa; as well as many nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Veneita and Guy Hutton; as well as brothers-in-law, Phillip Vesey and Lavern Stevens. A Funeral Mass will be held for the family at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a . Please share a memory of Shirley at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary