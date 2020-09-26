SHIRLEY J. "JUNIE" ALLEE Cedar Rapids Shirley J. "Junie" Allee, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Private family graveside services at Oak Shade Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. Survivors include two sons, Douglas Lee Allee of Oak Park, Ill., and Steven Dean Allee of Lizella, Ga. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald and Beverly Albaugh. Junie was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Lorenzo and Mary Evelyn (Steele) Albaugh. She worked in the credit department at Smulekoffs Department Store for over 19 years, where she developed a vibrant group of life-long friends. Junie volunteered and later worked at the Mercy Medical Center Flower and Gift Shop as well as the gift shop at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art. Junie loved staying in shape. Regular gym attendees 60 years her junior often exclaimed how her weight-lifting routines were as rigorous as theirs. She was an avid gardener and loved growing and nurturing her house plants. Junie was frequently seen sporting around town wearing pink in her late (l8) Beamer. She forever will be remembered as a devoted mother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society
