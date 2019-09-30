Home

BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
Shirley Kallenberger
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace United Church of Christ
Wilton, IA
Shirley J. Schroeder Kallenberger

Shirley J. Schroeder Kallenberger Obituary
SHIRLEY J. SCHROEDER KALLENBERGER Durant Shirley J. Schroeder Kallenberger, 84, of Durant, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Grace United Church of Christ in Wilton. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Grace United Church of Christ or the Durant Ambulance Service. Shirley was born in Davenport, Iowa, on Sept. 4, 1935, the daughter of Vernon and Norma (Huesmann) Petersen. Shirley graduated from Durant High School in 1953. Shirley married Donald A. Schroeder on Dec. 10, 1960, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence, Iowa. Donald died on March 6, 1997. She later married Donald R. Kallenberger on July 29, 2001, in St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence. Shirley was a secretary at Cen-Pe-Co in Walcott and Tri-States Mill and Elevator in Stanwood and was a cook for Clarence Nursing Home, retiring in 2001. Shirley was a member of the Royal Neighbors of America, Grace United Church of Christ and the Durant Lioness Club. She enjoyed watercolor painting, flower gardening and sewing. Shirley is survived by her husband, Don; daughters, Wendy Johnson of Cedar Rapids and Cathy Ohrt of West Branch; stepchildren, Linda Ohrt of Sandia Park, N.M., David (Renee) Kallenberger of Albuquerque, N.M., and Rex Kallenberger of Waverly; grandchildren, Christy (Craig) Anderson, Alan Ohrt and Heather (Zachary) Stull; stepgrandchildren, Jamie Ohrt, Zachary Ohrt, Nathan Kallenberger, Sara Kallenberger, Amy Kallenberger and Carson Kallenberger; three great-grandchildren, Elyse Anderson, Easton Anderson and Fallon Stull; and one brother, Keith (Deanna) Petersen of Durant.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
