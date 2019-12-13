Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Krummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jean Krummel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jean Krummel Obituary
SHIRLEY JEAN KRUMMEL Tipton Shirley Jean Krummel, 84, formerly of Tipton, entered eternity at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, while under the care of Windmill Manor Nursing Home in Coralville, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, with the Rev. Ronald Lashmit officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery, and then family and friends are invited to return to the funeral home for a time of food and fellowship. A general memorial fund has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Shirley was born June 26, 1935, on a farm near Bennett, Iowa, the daughter of Rudolph Henry Krummel and Mary Ellen (Nephew) Krummel. She graduated from Bennett High School and worked in housekeeping in the pediatrics department for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, retiring in 1997 after 26 years of service. Shirley was an animal lover, especially dogs, and enjoyed attending various farmers markets. Shirley is survived by her son, Tim (Beth) Wright of Wyoming, Iowa; sister, Bonnie Krummel of Iowa City; her sister-in-law, Rhea Krummel of Durant; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Mary Ellen Krummel; her brother, William Krummel; and her nephew, Jim Krummel.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -