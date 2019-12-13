|
|
SHIRLEY JEAN KRUMMEL Tipton Shirley Jean Krummel, 84, formerly of Tipton, entered eternity at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, while under the care of Windmill Manor Nursing Home in Coralville, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, with the Rev. Ronald Lashmit officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery, and then family and friends are invited to return to the funeral home for a time of food and fellowship. A general memorial fund has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Shirley was born June 26, 1935, on a farm near Bennett, Iowa, the daughter of Rudolph Henry Krummel and Mary Ellen (Nephew) Krummel. She graduated from Bennett High School and worked in housekeeping in the pediatrics department for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, retiring in 1997 after 26 years of service. Shirley was an animal lover, especially dogs, and enjoyed attending various farmers markets. Shirley is survived by her son, Tim (Beth) Wright of Wyoming, Iowa; sister, Bonnie Krummel of Iowa City; her sister-in-law, Rhea Krummel of Durant; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Mary Ellen Krummel; her brother, William Krummel; and her nephew, Jim Krummel.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019