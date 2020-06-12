Shirley Jean (Krug) Schlitter
1936 - 2020
SHIRLEY JEAN (KRUG) SCHLITTER Vinton Shirley Jean (Krug) Schlitter, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home in Vinton. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Interment will be held at the Garrison Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Shirley was born Sept. 22, 1936, the daughter of John J. and Wilma (Urmy) Krug. She graduated from Garrison High School in 1954. On Aug. 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to Willard Schlitter at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. The couple lived in Oklahoma during Willard's military service and lived south of Keystone prior to purchasing their farm near Mount Auburn. Willard and Shirley farmed together until Willard's death in 1992. Shirley continued to farm with her son Scott, and was an excellent farm manager. She was an accomplished cook and enjoyed gardening. She loved to attend her grandchildren's school events. She is survived by her sons, Rick Schlitter of Vinton, Kevin Schlitter of Fort Wayne, Ind., Scott (Marcie McNeal) Schlitter of Vinton and Craig Schlitter of Vinton; five grandchildren, Jeff Schlitter, Ryan Schlitter, J.D. Schlitter, Mitchell Schlitter and Megan Schlitter; one great-grandchild; and her sister, Lois Irwin of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willard, in 1992; two brothers, Melvin and Jimmie Krug; and her sister, Marjorie Krug. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 12, 2020.
