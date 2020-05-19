|
SHIRLEY KENISTON Oelwein Shirley Keniston, 93, of Oelwein, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. A private family service will be held at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com. Shirley Eileen Keniston was born Aug. 1, 1926, to parents, John and Florence (Westermeyer) Lindstrom. She graduated from Oelwein High School. Shirley had worked a few years at the Oelwein Daily Register and then was a homemaker for her family. On June 20, 1948, she was united in marriage to W.L. "Swede" Keniston until he passed away in 1982. She later was united in marriage to Wing Wachtel. He passed away in 1997. Shirley was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein, where she volunteered, and the Catholic Daughters of America. Shirley and her husband Swede were co-owners of the Keniston Packing Plant in Oelwein. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She and Swede went to all the football games when Hayden Fry was coaching. They also attended many other sporting events, making many new friends and acquaintances. In later years, whenever visiting with her, if you mentioned the Hawks were on TV she would inquire "What time and station." Shirley loved her flower gardens and receiving bouquets on special days. Family was very important to her. She loved all the 26 years of wintering in Naples, Fla., especially the nice beaches. Shirley is survived by her children, Julie Keniston Wittock of Naples, Fla., and Ken (Elly) Keniston of Scottsdale, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Michael Wittock, Matthew Wittock, Kyle Keniston, Tyler Keniston, Jami (Tom) Gordon and Jayson Keniston; her great-grandchildren, Joey and Tate Gordon; her special niece, Wilda Ingamells; and several nieces, nephews and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, W.L. "Swede" Keniston, (1982); her second husband, Wing Wachtel, (1997); her son, Jim Keniston, (1996); her grandson, Wade Keniston, (2017); and her brother, John "Jack" Lindstrom.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2020