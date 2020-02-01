|
|
SHIRLEY M. GONSALES Cedar Rapids Shirley M. Gonsales, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Lexington Estate Long Term Care in Independence. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop. The Rev. David Beckman will officiate. There will be a visitation from 9:30 until service time on Monday at the Church. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include a daughter, Shirlene (Bert) Robinson of Rowley; four sons, Jeff (Kim) Gonsales of Cedar, Minn., Bill (Debbie) Simpson of Omaha, Neb., Mike Gonsales of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Jim Gonsales of Cedar Rapids; and a sister, Marilyn Wilson of Branson, Mo. She also is survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; a grandson, Ben; a granddaughter, Sherlyn; and three brothers and two sisters. Shirley was born Nov. 8, 1930, in Sioux City, the daughter of William and Vivian (Negless) Clark. She graduated from Stewart's School of Hair Styling and was a self-employed cosmetologist for more than 50 years, retiring in 2014. After retirement, Shirley and Gene lived in Minnesota and later in Arkansas. Shirley married Eugene Gonsales on Dec. 31, 1960, in Cedar Rapids. Eugene passed away in 2014. She was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, dancing and spending time with her beloved family. Shirley forever will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop. Please leave a message or tribute to Shirley's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020