SHIRLEY M. LIETZ Monticello Shirley M. Lietz, 77, of Monticello, and formerly of Scotch Grove, Iowa, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at UnityPoint St. Luke Hospice in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. John Lutheran Church in Monticello with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Dale Glawatz will officiate. Shirley was born on July 10, 1942, in Center Junction, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Dorthea (Antons) Rickels. Shirley had some wonderful relationships, and through them she had five beautiful children. Shirley was a nurse's aide at Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center for many years. She loved gardening and spending time outdoors with her flowers and animals. She loved family get-togethers as frequently as possible, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Shirley was a very social person who touched many lives. Survivors include her children, Kim (Dennis) Kidd of Maquoketa, Gary (Christina) Lietz of Hanover, Ill., Paul Lietz of Maquoketa, Keno Lietz of Scotch Grove and Holly (Matt) Kluesner of Hopkinton; grandchildren, Timothy, Joshua and Heather Kidd, Melinda and Hunter Lietz, Jacqueline and Arthur Lietz and Jacey and Dane Thomas; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marvin (Daisy) Rickels of Monticello, Susan Wright of Scotch Grove and Eugene (Kay) Rickels of Hopkinton; and a sister-in-law, Dixie Rickels of Anamosa. She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Adam and Daniel Kidd; and siblings, Larry (Paula) Rickels, Ervin Rickels and a stillborn sister. Memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019