SHIRLEY M. PATE Iowa City Shirley M. Pate, 89, lifetime resident of this area, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
. Shirley M. Lewis was born Sept. 29, 1931, in Iowa City, the daughter of Raymond and Mabel (Parsons) Lewis. Attending schools in Iowa City, she graduated from City High School, with the Class of 1949. She then attended the State University of Iowa. On July 30, 1950, she was united in marriage to Robert T. Pate in Iowa City. The couple farmed for many years here, she also worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for more than 27 years before retiring in 2002. Shirley loved her life on the farm, most important were her family, her faith and friends. She enjoyed traveling with her family, being active in the Order or Eastern Star and Masonic Lodge, volunteering in many different areas and, of course, her Scottish heritage! Her family includes her daughters, Susan Snyder (Curtis), Barbara Whillick (Jeffrey), Ellen Gunderson (Les) and Marilyn Jones (Richard); a son, Stephen Pate (Peggy); 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marlene Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bob.