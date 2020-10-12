1/1
Shirley M. Tudor
SHIRLEY M. TUDOR Cedar Rapids Shirley M. Tudor, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. A private family funeral service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Private burial to follow at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Shirley Marie Helms was born Sept. 28, 1937, in Lamont, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Della (Martin) Helms. Shirley was united in marriage to Melvin Tudor on Nov. 12, 1956. She was employed by Kmart and various banks, including Collins Community Credit Union, where she worked until her retirement. After retiring, Shirley worked for Pierce Elementary in the lunchroom. She volunteered at the Catherine McAuley Center and was very active with Sisters of Mercy. Shirley loved to bake, go for walks, watch birds, read and watch the Iowa Hawkeyes and Cubs baseball. She especially enjoyed being with and entertaining her family. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Debora (Paul) Trumblee, Diana (Paul) Lubbock, Brenda (Jeff) Keyes and Kathy Tudor; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sharon, Kay, Connie and Carol. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Tudor; son, Tim Tudor; parents; and brother, Ray Helms. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Garnett Place and special caretaker, Tina Cole, and nurse Lee Thoma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley's name to the Catherine McAuley Center. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
