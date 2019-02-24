SHIRLEY MARION SCHUMACHER Cedar Rapids Shirley Marion Schumacher, 98, of Methwick Manor, Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A private family Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her body was deeded to the University of Iowa College of Medicine. Shirley is survived by her children, Dr. Gary Schumacher (Marsha) of Great Falls, Mont., and Doug Schumacher (Jane) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Justin Schumacher (Katylin) of Seattle, Wash., Jon Schumacher (Ellen) of Los Angeles, Calif., and David Schumacher (Amie) of Cincinnati, Ohio; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Schumacher; her parents, E.L. Hegg and Blanche (Hegg) Gissel; and her stepfather, Elmer Gissel. Shirley attended the State University of Iowa (the University of Iowa) where she met her husband, Darrell Schumacher. She was a member of the following organizations: First Congregational UCC Cedar Rapids, Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, Chapter JI PEO and Tuesday Study Club. She had served on the board of Directors, YWCA and the board of directors, United Nations, and volunteered for many years at the St. Luke's Hospital gift shop. She was active on many boards and committees at the First Congregational UCC in Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be made to First Congregational UCC, the Methwick Community, the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, or the . The family would like to offer a special thank-you to Dr. Melanie Stahlberg and her staff, the caring staff at the Methwick Community, Mercy Medical Center and the Hospice House of Mercy. Shirley was surrounded by love and support from her special friends who enriched her life so much in her last years (you know who you are!!). Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary