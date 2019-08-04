|
|
SHIRLEY MAY BLAKE DeWitt Shirley May Blake, 89, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away at WellSpire Westwing Place, DeWitt, late Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019. Shirley Sheldon was born May 22, 1930, in Clarence, Iowa, to George and Nettie (Henkes) Sheldon. She graduated from Clarence High School in 1947 and was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Lloyd Blake on Sept. 25, 1949, in Clarence. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2017. Shirley worked for many years at Hilmer's Greenhouse and later at Rabe's Greenhouse and Selk's Flowers, all in DeWitt, before her retirement. She was known by many as "the flower lady." She was a member of the DeWitt United Methodist Church and enjoyed many years of activities with women's groups there. Shirley and Dick also were members of a card club group established in the late 1950s that evolved to include weekly picnics and family camping over the next half-century. Surviving are daughters, Clista Blake Fischer, Houston, and Sandra Lea (Alan) Pflughoeft, Ellsworth, Kan.; grandchildren, Martin Fischer, Seattle, Tricia (Rob) Edgington, Moorpark, Calif., and Tiara Pflughoeft, Moundridge, Kan.; great-granddaughters, Karlee Hedin, Moorpark, Calif., and Isabele Weber, Moundridge, Kan.; sisters-in-law, Rhoda Flockhart, Lee Sheldon, Barbara Shriver and Betty Blake; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George, Dale, Gilbert, John, Dean and Donald; sisters, Helen Sheldon and Donna Sheldon Clemmens; and various other in-laws, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Blake was cremated. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials may be designated to DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation Westwing c/o Dorothy Sheldon, 1320 Maplewood Ct., DeWitt, IA 52742. Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019