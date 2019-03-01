SHIRLEY MAY TARADASH Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Shirley May Taradash of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Feb. 13, 2019, at age 83. A Celebration of Life was held in Florida on Feb. 21. Shirley was born in Waukon, Iowa, on Oct. 15, 1935, to Harold and Ivyl (Felderman) Graessle. She pursued her education at Iowa State University and the University of Minnesota. After 11 years as a stay-at-home mother, she ventured into education and sales work until finding her passion selling real estate. She earned the Realtor designation in Cedar Rapids in 1976, teamed with her husband, Sherwin Taradash, for 34 years, and was working in semi-retirement at the time of her death. In 2002, Team Taradash moved from the Minneapolis market to Sarasota. At the peak of her career, she was in the top .05 percent of Realtors nationally in gross earnings and production. Shirley was a positive, outgoing people person. She held leadership positions for many years with the Women's Association of the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra and the Sarasota Orchestra Friends. She was an active member of Lakewood Ranch Harvest United Methodist Church and a past president of the Lakewood Ranch Women's Club. She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 39 years, Sherwin Taradash, and their blended family, daughter, Dee Ann Rexroat (Imran Farooqi) and son, David (Kelly) Rexroat; stepchildren, Dori (Dave) Frederick, Bob Taradash (Kerrie Golden), Greg (Julie) Taradash and Ruthie (Nate) Dunn; 13 grandchildren; sister, Patricia Lauer; sister-in-law, Lynn (Richard) Lebolt; and nephews, Scott (Kecia) Lauer and Brian (Becki) Lauer. She also leaves a former sister-in-law and nine former nieces and nephews who still consider her family. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary