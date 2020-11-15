1/1
Shirley Raejean (Swain) Wachal
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIRLEY RAEJEAN (SWAIN) WACHAL Cedar Rapids Shirley Raejean (Swain) Wachal, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, following a short illness. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be having a celebration of life in the spring. A livestream for this service can be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/95851960 at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of face masks or shields is required. Shirley was born Jan. 27, 1933, near Marengo, Iowa, the daughter of Herbert Arthur Swain and Hannah Irene (Misel) Swain. She grew up on a farm outside Williamsburg and attended rural school York No. 5 and Williamsburg High School, graduating in 1951 as the valedictorian. After graduation in the early 1950s, Shirley worked at the Journal Tribune newspaper in Williamsburg and the federal agricultural office in Cedar Rapids, where she met her husband Richard, who worked in the same office building. Shirley was united in marriage on Aug. 11, 1956, to Richard D. Wachal at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They were married for 47 years before Richard's passing in 2003. She was baptized into the Christian faith on April 7, 1966, at Central Park Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Shirley returned to work in the early 1970s, Newton's Jewelry, Apac Telemarketing and Edgewood Daycare in Cedar Rapids, retiring in the early 1990s. Shirley enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, spending time with family and friends and taking photos/journaling to document special family moments. She is survived by her children, Julia, John and Craig Wachal, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Rick Wachal of North Liberty, Iowa; grandchildren, Courtney Wachal of Chicago and Caleb Wachal of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law, Nancy Swain of Williamsburg, Iowa; nieces, Diane Yoder of Williamsburg, Iowa, TeriLea (Terry) Schwarting of Marengo, Iowa; and nephews, Brian (Geri) Swain of Oxford, Iowa, and Doug (Lisa) Wachal of Davenport, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; daughter, Laura in childhood; brother, Lloyd; brother-in-law, Donald Sr.; sister-in-law, Evelyn; and nephews, Dennis and Donald "Donnie" Wachal Jr. We also would like to express our thanks to St. Luke's UnityPoint Hospice staff who provided compassionate end-of-life care, the dedicated Highland Ridge Retirement Community and Care Center staff whose loving care brought many smiles to Mom's face, and Pastor Tim Miller of Trinity United Church of Christ, Marengo, who offered comfort through his faithful visits and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Family and Consumer Science Department, Williamsburg High School, P.O. Box 120, Williamsburg, IA 52361; or Trinity United Church of Christ, 1895 200th St., Marengo, IA 52301. Please reference Shirley Wachal. We feel blessed to have been the children of such an intelligent, kind and humble woman who lived to bring more love and understanding into the world. We will strive to honor your memory by continuing your mission, Mom! Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
Cedar Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved