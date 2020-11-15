SHIRLEY RAEJEAN (SWAIN) WACHAL Cedar Rapids Shirley Raejean (Swain) Wachal, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, following a short illness. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be having a celebration of life in the spring. A livestream for this service can be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/95851960
at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of face masks or shields is required. Shirley was born Jan. 27, 1933, near Marengo, Iowa, the daughter of Herbert Arthur Swain and Hannah Irene (Misel) Swain. She grew up on a farm outside Williamsburg and attended rural school York No. 5 and Williamsburg High School, graduating in 1951 as the valedictorian. After graduation in the early 1950s, Shirley worked at the Journal Tribune newspaper in Williamsburg and the federal agricultural office in Cedar Rapids, where she met her husband Richard, who worked in the same office building. Shirley was united in marriage on Aug. 11, 1956, to Richard D. Wachal at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They were married for 47 years before Richard's passing in 2003. She was baptized into the Christian faith on April 7, 1966, at Central Park Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Shirley returned to work in the early 1970s, Newton's Jewelry, Apac Telemarketing and Edgewood Daycare in Cedar Rapids, retiring in the early 1990s. Shirley enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, spending time with family and friends and taking photos/journaling to document special family moments. She is survived by her children, Julia, John and Craig Wachal, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Rick Wachal of North Liberty, Iowa; grandchildren, Courtney Wachal of Chicago and Caleb Wachal of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law, Nancy Swain of Williamsburg, Iowa; nieces, Diane Yoder of Williamsburg, Iowa, TeriLea (Terry) Schwarting of Marengo, Iowa; and nephews, Brian (Geri) Swain of Oxford, Iowa, and Doug (Lisa) Wachal of Davenport, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; daughter, Laura in childhood; brother, Lloyd; brother-in-law, Donald Sr.; sister-in-law, Evelyn; and nephews, Dennis and Donald "Donnie" Wachal Jr. We also would like to express our thanks to St. Luke's UnityPoint Hospice staff who provided compassionate end-of-life care, the dedicated Highland Ridge Retirement Community and Care Center staff whose loving care brought many smiles to Mom's face, and Pastor Tim Miller of Trinity United Church of Christ, Marengo, who offered comfort through his faithful visits and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Family and Consumer Science Department, Williamsburg High School, P.O. Box 120, Williamsburg, IA 52361; or Trinity United Church of Christ, 1895 200th St., Marengo, IA 52301. Please reference Shirley Wachal. We feel blessed to have been the children of such an intelligent, kind and humble woman who lived to bring more love and understanding into the world. We will strive to honor your memory by continuing your mission, Mom! Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.