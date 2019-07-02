SHIRLEY J. METTILLE ROBERTSON Des Moines Shirley J. Mettille Robertson died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, July 5, at Highland Park Christian Church in Des Moines with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. The family will greet guest beginning at 10 a.m. Shirley was the daughter of George and Vesta Goudie and was born and raised in Bedford, Iowa. After graduating from Bedford High School, Shirley moved to Des Moines and enrolled at the Iowa School of Beauty. She worked as a beautician for several years. Shirley married Joe Mettille in 1957. They were married 44 years before Joe's death in 2000. Shirley worked for Maurices women's apparel store for 26 years before retiring. In 2002, Shirley married the Rev. Jim Robertson. They were married for two years until his death in 2004. Shirley is survived by her sons, Mike (Vicki) Mettille, Des Moines, and Craig (JoEllen), Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Lindsay Mettille, Drew Mettille and Brooke Mettille, all of Des Moines; and two great-grandchildren. She also is survived by three stepchildren, Gwen (Dave) Oeth, Rochester, Minn., Curt (Marty) Robertson, Greenville, Wis., and Craig (Laura) Robertson, Ankeny; eight stepgrandchildren; brother, Dean (Ann) Goudie, Bedford; sisters, Beverly Burroughs, Cedar Rapids, Imogene Goudie, Grimes, Pat (Ted) Cummins, Des Moines, Sandra (Allen) Campbell, Arvada, Colo., and Virginia (Doug) Larsen, Polk City; and several nieces and nephews. Shirley was a member of Highland Park Christian Church, where she was a deaconess and deacon. She loved her church and enjoyed helping with funeral luncheons and assisting her husband, Jim, in his pastoral duties. She loved to travel, have lunch with her sisters, watch her grandson play baseball and just be with her grandchildren. In her earlier years with Joe, she enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Beech Lake. She simply enjoyed being around people. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. After marrying Jim, she grew to love his family as much as her own. She always will be remembered by her strong faith, her generosity and her kindness to others. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Highland Park Christian Church. Published in The Gazette on July 2, 2019