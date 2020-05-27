Home

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Shirley Saur
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
Woodlawn Cemetary
Shirley "Jane" Saur

Shirley "Jane" Saur Obituary
SHIRLEY "JANE" SAUR Oelwein Shirley "Jane" Saur, 90, passed away May 24, 2020, at her home in Oelwein. A private family service will be on Friday, May 29, in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home will handle the arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Remembrances, condolences and a full obituary can be found/left online at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Jane is survived by her three children, Wayne and wife, Christine, of Oelwein, Cindy Saur and husband, Thom Grote, of Iowa City and Dixie Saur of Solon; seven grandchildren, Dr. Karla Saur (Dr. Julian Grizzard) of Seattle, Wash., Dr. Natalie Saur of North Liberty, Emily Piburn (Luke) of Waterloo, Kyle Grote of Altoona, Evan Grote and fiancee, Clarice Miller, of Kansas City, Mo., and Gabriel Hinman and Ariana Hinman of Solon; great-grandson, Thomas Piburn of Waterloo; and sister, Patricia Small of Pismo Beach, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace Maxson and Archie Maxson; sister, Beverly Techau; brother-in-law, Howard Small; and her husband of 61 years, Walt, who passed away Jan. 11, 2014.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2020
