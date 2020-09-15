1/1
Shirley Schoon
1929 - 2020
SHIRLEY ANN SCHOON Anamosa Shirley Ann Schoon, 91, of Anamosa, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids after a short illness. A private family burial will be at North Madison Pioneer Cemetery, Center Junction, Iowa. A public viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa, Iowa, followed by an open air memorial gathering (social distancing and face masks) to be held at Wapsi-Ana Park near the swimming pool in Anamosa from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Shirley was born Jan. 9, 1929, in the John McDonald Hospital in Monticello, Iowa, after being transported there by a horse-drawn sleigh during a fierce winter snowstorm. At the age of 16, she traveled with a chaperone by train to California to marry Harlan Schoon, a Navy serviceman, on June 26, 1945. Together they raised six children. Shirley was known for her hospitality, impeccable housekeeping and homemade sweets. She also worked outside the home at Collins Radio, Kilborne Photo Paper Co., Woody's Cafe, Strawberry Hill School kitchen and the Anamosa Care Center. Shirley and Harlan lived a life of faith. They loved people and opened their home and hearts to family and friends during their lives. Survivors include her children, Diane (Bob) Miller of Maitland, Fla., Randy (Carolyn) Schoon of Longwood, Fla., Patricia (Greg) Clymer of Anamosa, Dennie Hinrichs (son-in-law) of Anamosa, Doug Schoon of Monticello and Bruce Schoon of Minneapolis, Minn.; a brother, Jack McDonald of Greene, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and special friend, Luke Seeley of Anamosa. She was preceded in death by Harlan, her beloved husband of 61 years; daughter, Connie Hinrichs; parents, Clifford and Louise McDonald; her stepmother, Hazel McDonald; eight brothers and sisters; and Donna Schoon, her dearest friend and sister-in-law. Memorials may be made in Shirley's name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Research or Samaritan's Purse. Goettsch Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
SEP
19
Service
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Wapsi-Ana Park near the swimming pool
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
360 E 1St St
Anamosa, IA 52205
(319) 462-3535
