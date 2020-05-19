|
|
SHIRLEY ANN SCHULTZ Cedar Rapids Shirley Ann Schultz, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19. She was born April 24, 1934, in Millersburg, Iowa, to Virgil and Lela Schultz. She had four siblings, all of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by two nieces and three nephews. Shirley never married but was sociable and enjoyed the companionship of many good friends over the years. She also enjoyed the companionship of her beloved cat, Queenie. Shirley worked for many years as an engineering technician at Collins Radio Co. (Rockwell Collins) and was highly regarded by all she worked with for her skill, dedication and friendship. She also worked for a few years at Emerson Electronics in Florida to be closer to her older brother's family. A memorial service is not planned.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2020