SHIRLEY ANN SHANNON Ely Shirley Ann Shannon, 79, of Ely, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family while listening to music, just as she wanted. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids with a visitation to begin one hour before. Pastor Rick Gail will officiate. Burial: Linwood Cemetery at a later date. Shirley was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Solon Springs, Wis., the daughter of Kenneth and Blanche (DeSpain) Shaw. She graduated from high school in Clinton, Ind., in 1957. Shirley studied to be a medical secretary at Winona State Technical School in Winona, Minn. She married Sammy "Sam" Shannon Sr. on Aug. 8, 1958, in Cedar Rapids. Shirley worked as a waitress at the Cedar Rapids airport and the Sheraton Hotel. She was a longtime member of First Assembly of God in Cedar Rapids. Shirley was a member of the Model A Club and also the Antique Automobile Club of America, for which she was a judge. Shirley enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and the world. For 20 years, she took pleasure escaping winter while in Yuma, Ariz. She relished being surrounded by family. Shirley always wanted a grandchild. That was the one thing she desired in life that she prayed for every night. In 2002, her prayers were answered and God blessed her with a granddaughter, Cameron. Shirley will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her husband, Sam Shannon of Cedar Rapids; children, Sam Shannon III (Ryan Hemmen) of Atlanta, Ga., and Tracy (Tim) Cox of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Cameron Cox of Nashville; siblings, Betty (Chuck) Osborne of Blue Grass and Rick (Shellie) Shaw of Billings, Mont.; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Blanche Shaw. Please share a memory of Shirley at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 16, 2019