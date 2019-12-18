|
|
SHIRLEY ANN STEURI Earlville Shirley Ann Steuri, 87, of Earlville, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Rd., Dubuque, Iowa. The funeral service for Mrs. Steuri will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Shirley was born Feb. 15, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Helen Bauer. On Nov. 18, 1950, she married Paul Steuri in Dubuque, whom she met while visiting her sister-in-law in Monticello. He died Aug. 22, 2014. In 1955, Paul and Shirley purchased a family farm. Years later in 1959, they started a Rochester Silo dealership on the farm, and the business eventually moved to the north end of County Road X-47 in 1974. Shirley will be fondly remembered for her loving devotion to her family, especially her husband Paul and her grandchildren. Survivors include daughters, Susan Tucker of Monticello, Iowa, Diane (Mike) Russell of Seattle, Julie Steuri of Dubuque, Iowa, Kathy (Jamey) Dirks of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Patty Steuri of Earlville, Iowa; son, Steve (Wanda) Steuri of Monticello, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Jenny (Mike) Rose, Ashley Russell, Wesley Russell, Daryn Dirks, Deidra (Justen) Scranton, Jaryd Dirks and Aaron Steuri; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Nicholas and Avery; and a brother, Wayne (Betty) Bauer of Dubuque, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Rosemary Patters and Lorriane Krueger; a brother, LaVerne Bauer; a son-in-law, Jim Tucker; and a grandchild in infancy, Sheryl Tucker. A memorial has been established for the . The family would like to give a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque and all of her devoted health care providers. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Shirley's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019