SHIRLEY V. LANGTON Cedar Rapids Shirley V. Langton, 96, died on Nov. 17, 2020, at Heritage Woods of Belvidere, Ill. Graveside services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Per Shirley's request, there will be no visitation. Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, (married 67 years), Howard R. Langton; two sisters, Hermadean (Cy) Jenkins and Mary Ann (Don) Dvorak; her brother, William (Letha) Taylor; and a son-in-law, Ed Cummings. Survivors include a son, Michael (Vickie) of Racine, Wis.; two daughters, Pamela (Gary) Lloyd of Stephenville, Texas, and Deborah (David) Rogers of Belvidere, Ill. She also is survived by five grandchildren, Tami, Shawn, Amber, Jennie and Brad; and 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Shirley was born on Nov. 1, 1924, in Browning, Mo., the daughter of William and Margaret Taylor. She married Howard Langton on Aug. 5, 1943, in Cedar Rapids. Together they enjoyed many happy times traveling the country in their "fifth wheel" home away from home and making countless friends along the way. Shirley always treasured holidays and other celebrations with family gathered in Iowa. She enjoyed reading and working puzzles and keeping in touch with family and friends near and far. Shirley always was gracious, incredibly intelligent, and made a lovely home for her family, even along the road. She will be greatly missed. Please leave a message or tribute to Shirley's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
